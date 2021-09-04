Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE MMS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 230,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,213. Maximus has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

