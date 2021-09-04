McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Trading Up 1.2%

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s share price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 21,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.92 million and a PE ratio of -12.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71.

About McCoy Global (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.