McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.64 and a 12 month high of $280.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day moving average of $255.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

