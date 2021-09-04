McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.40. 1,419,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

