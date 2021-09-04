McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.37.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

