McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $314,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL remained flat at $$133.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day moving average is $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. dropped their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.