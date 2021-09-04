McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 360.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.53. 695,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.50 and its 200 day moving average is $225.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

