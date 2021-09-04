McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $839,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

