McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $240,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $471,000.

NYSEARCA VUSB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.13. 194,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

