McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 3.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $$50.48 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 465,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,592. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

