McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 443,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 315,759 shares during the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $9,323,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 168,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter.

IDLV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.43. 21,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

