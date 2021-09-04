McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Trading Up 13%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)’s share price was up 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPHYF shares. Berenberg Bank cut McPhy Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

