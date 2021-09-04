Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Up 4.8%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Medicure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

