Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 14,304 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 131 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $23,701.83.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total transaction of $1,538,245.08.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $1,862,818.56.

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $195.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

