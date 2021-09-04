Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MLSPF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

