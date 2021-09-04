Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.59% of Sapiens International worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sapiens International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 48.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 73,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.