Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 1.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in SEA were worth $117,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after buying an additional 733,740 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

NYSE:SE traded up $14.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.36. 2,904,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.92. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $353.89. The company has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

