Mercury (MER) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,051.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $1,051.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

