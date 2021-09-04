MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Analyst Recommendations for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)

