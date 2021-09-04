MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

