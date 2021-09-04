Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MESO. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. Analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 2,948.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 755,803 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

