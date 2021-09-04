MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $4.71.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
