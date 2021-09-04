MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CXH stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

