MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
