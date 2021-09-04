MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.75% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.