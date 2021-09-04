Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.0625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $196.14 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.31.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.