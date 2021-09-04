Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 378 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,353. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.33. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

