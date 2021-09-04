Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 501 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 505,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period.

VEU traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,378. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

