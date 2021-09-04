Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.81.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $590.53. 2,684,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $598.76. The company has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

