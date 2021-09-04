Mirrored Apple 24 Hour Volume Hits $30,820.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $152.94 or 0.00305038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $26.03 million and $30,820.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00157878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00186518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.18 or 0.07810981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,797.93 or 0.99323961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.11 or 0.00989518 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 170,227 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

