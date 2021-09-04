Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $389.44 or 0.00782231 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $28.03 million and approximately $12,039.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00064794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00164413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00189210 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.26 or 0.07747663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,791.14 or 1.00010207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.64 or 0.00989510 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 71,962 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

