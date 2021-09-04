Mist (MIST) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.53 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Mist has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00127202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00180375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00048781 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

