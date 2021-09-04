Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.29

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 2758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after buying an additional 124,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 400,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

