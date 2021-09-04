Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Short Interest Update

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,269.0 days.

Shares of MITPF opened at $23.90 on Friday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for vasomotor menopausal symptoms relief; and PeriNesta, an oral treatment for perimenopause.

