Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,802 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 71.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Lennar by 28.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 110,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lennar by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $298,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEN opened at $105.61 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

