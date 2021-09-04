Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,593 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $320.19 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $321.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

