Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $9.95 Million Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 453,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZR. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

