Modefi Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Modefi has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $392,334.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Modefi has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00127233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00183152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00805495 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,649,869 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

