Modern Investment Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $213,277.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $444,772.63 and approximately $213,277.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00017937 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001364 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

