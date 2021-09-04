Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 5,360,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

