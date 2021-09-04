Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.93.

MNR stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

