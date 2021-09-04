MoonRadar Hits Market Cap of $334,121.73 (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, MoonRadar has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonRadar coin can now be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonRadar has a total market capitalization of $334,121.73 and $3,656.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00066006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00169072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.96 or 0.07929959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,955.89 or 0.99836630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00817416 BTC.

MoonRadar Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

MoonRadar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonRadar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonRadar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

