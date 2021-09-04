Morgan Stanley Lowers Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $25.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

ALHC opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $543,924,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

