Morgan Stanley Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $275.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.74.

CI stock opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.27. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $269,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $17,035,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $6,304,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

