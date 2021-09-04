MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 41,110 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

