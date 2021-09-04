Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Murphy USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.72. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $159.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

