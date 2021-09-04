Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 222 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $341.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.02 and its 200 day moving average is $319.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

