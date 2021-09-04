Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

