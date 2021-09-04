Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth $8,903,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ICF International by 34.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

ICF International stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

