Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $55,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.08. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

