Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 261,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,423,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,905,000 after buying an additional 183,821 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $77.91 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

