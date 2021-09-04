Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Penumbra worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 29.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Penumbra by 98.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,523 shares of company stock worth $7,920,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $277.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 645.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

